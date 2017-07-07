Pages Navigation Menu

Egypt raises electricity prices by 42% in fresh cut in energy subsidy

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Egypt increased electricity prices by up to 42 per cent on Thursday, a week after hiking fuel prices as part of tough economic reforms. The new rises depending on consumption levels will take effect as of this month, Minister of Electricity, Mohammed Chaker said, according to state television. “The ministry has a plan to phase…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

