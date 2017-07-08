Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Elderson Echiejile joins Sivasspor on loan – Ripples Nigeria

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Ripples Nigeria

Elderson Echiejile joins Sivasspor on loan
Ripples Nigeria
Nigeria's Elderson Echiejile has signed a one-year loan deal with Turkish Super Lig club Sivasspor after a successful medical on Friday. The Super Eagles left-back, who joined AS Monaco from Braga in 2014, has managed just over 30 appearances with the …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.