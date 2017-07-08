Election integrity is critical to peace and development – INEC

Chairman Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has posited that conducting free, fair and credible election is critical to peace and development of any society. The INEC chairman made this assertion yesterday in Abuja, while briefing journalist on the outcome of the brainstorming of steering committee members of the ECOWAS Network of Electoral […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

