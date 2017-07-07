Enugu govt. advises cattle owner to embrace recent trends in livestock production

ENUGU State Government has urged livestock farmers in the state to embrace recent trends in livestock production to improve output. The state’s Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mr Michael Eneh, gave the advice yesterday in Enugu. Eneh said the current practice of moving livestock from place to place over long distances was counter-productive and […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

