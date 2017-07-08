Pages Navigation Menu

Ethiopian Airlines starts flight services to Kaduna, Aug.1

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Ethiopian Airlines is to commence scheduled flight services thrice a week to Kaduna in North Western Nigeria from Aug. 1.

The airline made the announcement in a statement signed by its Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, in Lagos on Thursday.

GebreMariam said the airline would operate the flights on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

“We are pleased to commence scheduled operations to Kaduna, our fifth city in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“As a Pan-African airline, serving our beloved continent, Africa has always been a source of pride for Ethiopian Airlines.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

