Etisalat may get sold if it doesn’t fix up in six months – Pulse Nigeria
|
Ventures Africa
|
Etisalat may get sold if it doesn't fix up in six months
Pulse Nigeria
Etisalat's new seven-member board will have six months to work their magic on the telecom company before effective decisions on an outright sale or merger options will be tabled. Etisalat play. Etisalat. (techopera.com). The telecom operator, Nigeria's …
Meet the new board of Etisalat Nigeria
No job losses, Etisalat new mgt reassures workers
Nigeria: Telecom companies battle harsh operating environment
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!