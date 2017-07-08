Evans: Police IRT leader, Kyari speaks on ‘vanish’ of kidnap kingpin

Abba Kyari, head of the Intelligence Response Team of the Nigeria Police Force, has reacted to reports that kidnap kingpin, Chukwuduneme Onwuamadike a.k.a. Evans, has “vanished”. Kyari in a terse statement on Saturday said: “Friends, I received over a Thousand Calls this Morning. Pls Disregard the Fake news From a Major Newspaper Today that The […]

Evans: Police IRT leader, Kyari speaks on ‘vanish’ of kidnap kingpin

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

