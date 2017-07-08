Pages Navigation Menu

Evans: Police IRT leader, Kyari speaks on ‘vanish’ of kidnap kingpin

Posted on Jul 8, 2017

Abba Kyari, head of the Intelligence Response Team of the Nigeria Police Force, has reacted to reports that kidnap kingpin, Chukwuduneme Onwuamadike a.k.a. Evans, has “vanished”. Kyari in a terse statement on Saturday said: “Friends, I received over a Thousand Calls this Morning. Pls Disregard the Fake news From a Major Newspaper Today that The […]

Evans: Police IRT leader, Kyari speaks on ‘vanish’ of kidnap kingpin

