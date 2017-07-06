Ex-EFCC detective tells court how `pastor’ scammed Titi Atiku

Mr Dickson Graymond, a retired detective with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday told an Ikeja High Court how a pastor, Nsikakabasi Akpan-Jacobs, allegedly scammed Titi Atiku, wife of former Vice- President Atiku Abubakar of N918 million. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the EFCC had charged Akpan-Jacobs, Abdulmalik Ibrahim, a lawyer and Dana Motors Ltd with a 14-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing and fraudulent conversion of property worth N918 million belonging to THA Shipping Maritime Services Ltd. THA Shipping Maritime Services Ltd, a company created in 2000, is owned by Titi Atiku, Akpan-Jacobs and Fred Holmes, her German business partner.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

