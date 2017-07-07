Falae, Gbenga Daniel, others make fresh call for restructuring

By Ola Ajayi

Ibadan—CALLS for restructuring and devolution of powers gained momentum, yesterday, as Yoruba leaders, including Chief Olu Falae and former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, assembled in Ibadan to lend their voices to the call.

Gathered on the platform of Conscience of the Yoruba Race, with the theme Restructuring Nigeria: Options and Strategies, they said the only way the country can get out of its challenges was to decentralise power.

Roll call

Those in attendance at the event, which held at the Banquet Hall, Premier Hotel, were Professor Amos Akingba; former Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Dr. Akin Onigbinde; Mrs. Dupe Ajayi-Gbadebo; Dr. Gbola Adetunji; Mr. Sina Kawonise; Senator Ayo Arise and Dr. Olu Agunloye.

Others were Professor Wale Are Olaitan; Mr. Yomi Layinka; former Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Kehinde Ayoola; Dipo Olaitan; Chief Bola Doherty; Mr. Dare Babarinsa and the Administrator of the group, Mr. Kole Omololu.

Falae, who was the event’s Chairman, said while there are many options to restructuring, the future of Nigeria lies in the implementation of the reports of the 2014 national conference.

He said: “Not long ago the new President said it was a non-issue and that the report of the national conference had not been read. But that subject has become topical and like I said in a recent interview, the restructuring of Nigeria via the report of the national conference is the future of Nigeria— if Nigeria has a future.”

…in the Middle Belt

The options for restructuring, he added, were many, noting that “we went to Abuja for a regional agenda, but on getting there the Middle Belters were scared.

“But I am happy that in recent times they are at the forefront that regional agenda it shall be. I asked my friend, Jerry Gana, what had happened and he said they had a change of mind.

Nature of change

“Change must come, but not the partisan change that has no meaning. Devolution of powers, responsibilities and resources must take place from the centre to the federating units.

“I want to add that the devolution will not stop at the old regional capitals of power. It must continue to the states created in the regions and the local governments, which are where our people reside.”

The administrator of the group, Omololu, said it was sheer injustice for government to say unity of the country cannot be negotiated.

He said: “As the theme of this gathering states, what is happening in Nigeria today is a recognition and clarion call that all is not well with the country.”

