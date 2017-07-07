Fans Come For Rapper Big Sheff As He Steps Out With Mum, Salawa Abeni

Large sized Nigerian artiste, Sheriff Ilori popularly known as Big Sheff stepped out last night with Mum and Fuji legend, Salawa Abeni to the the movie premiere “Picture Perfect”, and the media can’t stop talking about his size. See more below. Source: Instagram

