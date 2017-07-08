Fayose alleges plan by DSS to frame him as terrorist

Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose has accused some people in the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government of conniving with the Department of State Service

(DSS) to implicate him in treasonable offence, with a view to arresting him and some top functionaries of the state government.

His Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, who made this known in a statement in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday, alleged that some people were already slated to be arrested by the DSS, after which it would claim that subversive materials were found on them and that the arrested miscreants confessed Fayose was sponsoring them.

The statement read; “Few hours ago, credible information was received as to the new plot by the APC-led Federal Government to rope Fayose into treasonable offence.

“This plot is being hatched with the active connivance of some top functionaries of the DSS.

“Some miscreants are already slated to be arrested by the DSS, after which the DSS will claim that subversive materials were ‘found’ on them and that the arrested miscreants confessed that they were being sponsored by Fayose to promote insurgency in the country, with the ultimate aim of toppling the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

“The DSS will then move in, claiming to be acting on the confession of the arrested’ miscreants and attempt to arrest Fayose and some top functionaries of the Ekiti State government.

“Arrest of Fayose will be premised on claim that the immunity being enjoyed by the governor does not cover treasonable offences.

“Nigerians should recall that Fayose made it known last week that he was aware of the various attempts on his life, just because he chose to expose to Nigerians, the state of health of Buhari.’

He added: “Let it be said to those behind this new sinister plot that, like their previous evil plots, this one too will fail, because Fayose is only the voice of the hopeless Nigerians, whose future is being mortgaged by the Buhari’s Presidency cabal that are only interested in holding on to power at all cost.

“Fayose will not be involved in any unlawful act and Nigerians, as well as the international community, are placed on alert as to this new plot.

“On the part of our governor, he remains undauntedly committed to truth and fearlessness in his defence of Nigerians against the cabal using falsehood, intimidation, arrest, detention and harassment to hold on to power.”

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

