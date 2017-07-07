Fayose bans students’ activities in tertiary institutions, public processions in state

Ekiti state governor, Mr. Ayo Fayose, on Thursday, announced a ban on all forms of students’ activities in tertiary institutions in the state with immediate effect.

Also banned were all forms of public procession in all the state.

The governor, in a statement in Ado Ekiti by his Special Assistant on Public Communication and New Media, Mr. Lere Olayinka, said the action had become necessary in view of threatening security reports at his disposal.

According to Olayinka, information at the disposal of the state government has revealed that some cultists are planning to embark on illegal public processions in the state.

“Security operatives are particularly to be on the red alert in towns like Ijero Ekiti and Oye Ekiti among others with high rate of student activities.

“They are to henceforth conduct stop-and-search on any vehicle within the state

“There must be no activities of secret cults in any part of Ekiti state and there must not be students’ procession of any form.

“Anyone found to be culpable in this act of using cultists to cause anarchy in any part of the state will be dealt with decisively.

“This directive should, therefore, be strictly adhered to by all to avoid the consequences”, the statement said.

The post Fayose bans students’ activities in tertiary institutions, public processions in state appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

