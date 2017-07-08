Fayose predicts that he will be the President of Nigeria through divine intervension
The Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has declared that he would become Nigeria’s President through divine intervention. Speaking at the 13th convocation lecture of the Benson Idahosa University, Benin City on Friday, Fayose said he is the man to watch in this generation. On how he would actualise his dream of leading the country, …
