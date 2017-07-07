Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ferroviario, Zesco benefit from Sudan ban – Vanguard

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Ferroviario, Zesco benefit from Sudan ban
Vanguard
Ferroviario Beira of Mozambique and Zesco United of Zambia qualified for CAF club competition quarter-finals Friday after Sudan were banned from competing internationally. Nigeria's midfielder John Obi Mikel (L) defends against Sudan's Muhannad El …
Ferroviario progress to Caf CL quartersSuperSport (blog)

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.