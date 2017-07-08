FG, entertainment experts to discuss financing Nollywood at summit

Entertainment experts and officials from the federal ministry of information, culture and tourism will meet to discuss ways of ensuring access to long and short-term finance by the movie industry.

The creative summit, which has been scheduled to hold on July 17 and 18, will take place at the EKO Hotel Convention Centre, Lagos.

Speakers expected at the summit include Kene Mkparu (Film House Group), Jason Njoku (Iroko TV), Alex Okosi (MTV Base), Adeola Bali (finance expert), Kemi Sulu (Live Nation), Sanjay Kumar (media guru), among others.

“The Creative Nigeria Summit is a free two-day event organized by the federal ministry of information, culture and tourism, in conjunction with Think Tank Media and Advertising ltd, to take the industry to a golden era with smooth access to short and long term financing, world class management and local and international distribution,” a statement from the organisers read.

The Creative Nigeria Summit will feature plenary sessions and presentations on themes related to the challenging issues in the creative industry.

“They include – Fundamentals of financing film, television and music production; marketing film, television and music production; the cinema business in Nigeria, case study of Film House Group; the Bank of Industry experience in financing film (Nollyfund); government’s role in funding the creative industry.”

Television, film and music industry experts, banks, venture capital firms and institutional investors, copyright lawyers, artistes and government regulatory agencies are expected at the summit.

