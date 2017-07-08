FG suspends NHIS Executive Secretary

Abuja – The Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole has directed the Chief Executive Officer of National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof Usman Yusuf, to proceed on three months suspension with immediate effect.



This was made known in a statement by Boade Akinola, Director, Media and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Health, on Friday in Abuja.

Akino last said the suspension was a result of various allegations and petitions against him.

The Minister also directed the setting up of an investigative committee to look in the various allegations in accordance with the Public Service Rules.

Akinola said the suspension was also to allow for an uninterrupted investigation.

He said that Yusuf was directed to handover to the next most senior General Manager in the agency.

He advised staff of the agency a to be law abiding, vigilant and safeguard all government properties including valuable documents.

