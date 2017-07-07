Pages Navigation Menu

FG to commence restructuring soon – Presidency

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

ACTING PRESIDENT Yemi Osinbajo yesterday said that the federal government would soon come out with policies to address the clamour by Nigerians for the restructuring of the country. Osinbajo made the disclosure at the presentation and launch of a book titled ‘Nigeria: The Restructuring Controversy’ in Abuja. Osinbajo, who was represented by his special adviser […]

