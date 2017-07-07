FIFA bans Sudan

Football’s world governing body Fifa has banned Sudan because of government interference in the sport.

A warning was issued last month after the government installed a new FA president.

The suspension means that Sudan’s three clubs in continental tournaments have been disqualified by the Confederation of African Football.

Al Hilal and Al Merreikh have been barred from the Champions League and Al Hilal Obeid from the Confederation Cup.

It means that Friday’s two Champions League final Group A matches featuring Hilal and Merreikh will not now go ahead.

Source: BBC sports

