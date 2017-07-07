FIFA Officially Suspends Sudan Football Association (SFA)

The world football governing body FIFA on Friday said it had suspended Sudan starting on July 6, due to government interference in the Sudan Football Association (SFA).

“We are obliged to inform you that the SFA is suspended in accordance with the decision of the Bureau of the FIFA Council,” said part of the letter addressed to the SFA General Secretary Magdi Shams Eldin and signed by the FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura.

The letter also clearly states that the suspension means Sudan lose all its membership rights as defined in article 13 of the Fifa statues.

“The Sudan Football Association representative and club teams are no longer entitled to take part in international competitions until the suspension is lifted.”

FIFA’s move follows the sidelining of the SFA president, who was replaced by Abdel Rahman Elkatim on June 2 after a decree from the Sudanese government.

On June 27 world football’s governing body had asked Sudan to cancel the decree and reinstate Dr Mutasim Gaafar before the end of the month, which Sudan declined to do.

“The suspension would only be lifted once the decree of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice of 2 June 2017 is declared null or void and the Board of Directors of the SFA with its President, Dr Mutasim Gaafar Sir Elkhatim is reinstated” read the letter.

Two rival groups have been claiming to run affairs of the Sudan Football Association (SFA) although FIFA only recognises the one run by Mutasim Gaafar Sir Elkhatim.

The post FIFA Officially Suspends Sudan Football Association (SFA) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

