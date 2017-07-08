“f**k Igbo bitches in America” -Speed Darlington rants on Instagram

Nigerian U.S Based artiste, Speed Darlington is pissed and it seems ‘Igbo bitches’ in America are really upsetting the ‘superstar’ rapper who once got a shout out from P.Diddy. In his rant on Instagram, Speed Darlington slammed Igbo women probably for not making him as happy as Calabar women. In his own words; “f**k Igbo …

The post “f**k Igbo bitches in America” -Speed Darlington rants on Instagram appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

