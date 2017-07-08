For Nigerians: Using Securitization to Manage Credit Crunch Period

By Dada Adefolami Securitization is the process of taking an illiquid asset, or group of assets, and through financial engineering, transforming them into a security. A typical example of securitization is a mortgage-backed security (MBS), which is a type of asset-backed security that is secured by a collection of mortgages. Common use of securitization occurs when banks lend through mortgages, credit cards, car loans or other forms of credit, they invariably move to ‘lay off’ their risk by a process of securitization.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

