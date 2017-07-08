Pages Navigation Menu

For Nigerians: Using Securitization to Manage Credit Crunch Period

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

By Dada Adefolami Securitization is the process of taking an illiquid asset, or group of assets, and through financial engineering, transforming them into a security. A typical example of securitization is a mortgage-backed security (MBS), which is a type of asset-backed security that is secured by a collection of mortgages. Common use of securitization occurs when banks lend through mortgages, credit cards, car loans or other forms of credit, they invariably move to ‘lay off’ their risk by a process of securitization.

