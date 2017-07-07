Former DG/Intellectual Property Advocate, Professor Adebambo Adewopo is now a SAN (Senior Advocate of Nigeria)

Media Entertainment/Intellectual Property in Nigeria takes a big leap with Professor Adebambo Adewopo being made Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN). Professor Adewopo, who was once the Director General of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (a position in which he performed admirably), is the Principal Partner of L&A – Legal Consultants (one of the foremost Media Entertainment […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

