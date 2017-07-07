Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Former DG/Intellectual Property Advocate, Professor Adebambo Adewopo is now a SAN (Senior Advocate of Nigeria)

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Media Entertainment/Intellectual Property in Nigeria takes a big leap with Professor Adebambo Adewopo being made Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN). Professor Adewopo, who was once the Director General of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (a position in which he performed admirably), is the Principal Partner of L&A – Legal Consultants (one of the foremost Media Entertainment […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.