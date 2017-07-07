Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

France outlines reforms to woo London jobs post-Brexit – FRANCE 24

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


FRANCE 24

France outlines reforms to woo London jobs post-Brexit
FRANCE 24
France's pro-business charm offensive continued Friday, as the government laid out a series of measures aimed at luring firms leaving London's financial centre in the wake of Brexit. Paris has lagged behind other European cities in reaping the bounties
France steps up effort to woo London banks planning Brexit moveThe Guardian
France steps up efforts to lure London banks to ParisReuters
Paris rolls out 'red-white-and-blue carpet' for banksFinancial Times
Firstpost –Bloomberg –Fox Business –The Local France
all 17 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.