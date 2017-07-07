Pages Navigation Menu

French President Emmanuel Macron dubbed James Bond after landing atop Submarine from Helicopter

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

39-year-old French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday visited the submarine Le Terrible to show support for the country’s naval fleet. He was lowered from a helicopter down to the submarine, sparking reactions from Twitter users who dubbed him a real life James Bond. The president spent about four hours in the submarine. He met with […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

