Fulham Complete Signing Of Ibrahima Cisse From Standard Liege

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Football, News, Sports | 0 comments

Ibrahima Cisse has joined Fulham from Belgian outfit Standard Liege for an undisclosed fee.

The Cottagers announced the move on their Twitter account, adding that the deal includes the option of a further year.

Cisse is a 23-year-old defensive midfielder, who previously featured for the Belgium Under 21 side.

Ibrahima Cisse was a target of the Whites in January after being the subject of two bids, thought to be in the region of £2m being rejected.

Cisse is Fulham’s second signing of the summer after they secured Marcelo Djalo from Spanish side Lugo last week.

It’s expected to be a busy summer at Craven Cottage as the West London side look to go one better than last season by securing a return to the Premier League.

