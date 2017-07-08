Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gary Corcoran claims split win over Larry Ekundayo at Copper Box – WBN – World Boxing News

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


WBN – World Boxing News

Gary Corcoran claims split win over Larry Ekundayo at Copper Box
WBN – World Boxing News
In a superb fight at London's Copper Box Arena on Saturday, rugged Gary Corcoran defeated flashy Larry Ekundayo via a controversial split decision. Loading… Article continues below. Ekundayo seemed to have done enought to keep his undefeated record …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.