Gbaramatu kingdom tasked on education of its children

By Akpokona Omafuaire

THE people of Gbaramatu Kingdom of Warri South-West council of Delta State have been called upon to ensure that their children get educated as it is the only tool with which they can attain development of the area.

This call was made by the councillor representing Kunukunuma Ward 17, Hon. Donkumo Maxwell Aru, while donating education materials to some schools in the area.

Aru said that education has the ability to develop human capital which translates to development in the long run.

He made donation of vital text books and other educational materials to Jei-Jei and Ogeh primary schools with intent to do more.

He stated that the donation of education materials is his own way of encouraging educational growth within his ward.

Head Teacher of Jei-Jei Primary School, Pastor Uwejeta and the headmistress of Ogeh Primary School, Comrade Julie Okirika, thanked him for the kind gesture, promising that the books will be judiciously and effectively used.

In his goodwill message, Apostle Monday Torousei, Chairman of Kurutie Community appreciated and encouraged Aru to continue to provide educational materials for the people, just as he implored him to invite his friends to do same.

