German Consumers can now use Bitcoin to pay for Food Delivery Through Lieferando

Spending Bitcoin is still rather difficult when it comes to everyday purchases. That is especially true in Germany, as the country doesn’t have the best of relationships with cryptocurrency. It now appears Lieferando.de accepts Bitcoin payments. This means Germans can spend Bitcoin to have food delivered to their doorstep. A very positive development for Bitcoin … Continue reading German Consumers can now use Bitcoin to pay for Food Delivery Through Lieferando

The post German Consumers can now use Bitcoin to pay for Food Delivery Through Lieferando appeared first on NEWSBTC.

