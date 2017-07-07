Pages Navigation Menu

German Consumers can now use Bitcoin to pay for Food Delivery Through Lieferando

Posted on Jul 7, 2017

Spending Bitcoin is still rather difficult when it comes to everyday purchases. That is especially true in Germany, as the country doesn’t have the best of relationships with cryptocurrency. It now appears  Lieferando.de accepts Bitcoin payments. This means Germans can spend Bitcoin to have food delivered to their doorstep. A very positive development for Bitcoin … Continue reading German Consumers can now use Bitcoin to pay for Food Delivery Through Lieferando

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Hello. Add your message here.