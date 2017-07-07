Globacom earns plaudits from LBS Alumni

Offers free browsing, N6,000 free credit to subscribers The Alumni Association of the Lagos Business School (LBS) has praised national telecommunications operator, Globacom, for its unalloyed support for the association and its activities.

The Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank and president of the LBS Alumni, Mrs Bola Adesola, said she was particularly pleased with the telecom giant’s support for the 25th annual President’s Dinner.

This comes as Globacom,a leading telecommunications service provider, is offering subscribers on its network free internet usage and free N6,000 airtime in two unique products unveiled in Lagos on Tuesday.

Speaking at the dinner, Adesola said it was noteworthy that Globacom had continued to support the association in spite of the present economic situation in the country which had made many corporate organizations to scale down their sponsorship activities.

Globacom had entered into an agreement with LBSAA in 2016 to be the exclusive telecoms sponsor of the dinner for five years and the 2017 edition which is the second in the series was attended by approximately 1000 people from Nigeria and the Diaspora.

The event which was held at New Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos, is the highest profile annual event organised by the association, and was attended by professionals from all walks of life, captains of industry who are products, relations and friends of the prestigious institution.

LBSAA constitutes an important part of the Lagos Business School community, because it is through its alumni’s activities and involvement that LBS achieves its long term objective of propagating excellence at the workplace.

It was created as a platform for members of the association who have completed Executive or Degree programmes at the Lagos Business School to network with the leading lights of corporate Nigeria.

Globacom said it was proud and excited to collaborate with such a high profile association. The company also commended members of the association for their invaluable contributions to nation building through the promotion of productivity, professionalism and corporate excellence in the economy. The telecom operator used the opportunity to exhibit its 4G network which has the most extensive coverage of the country.

On the customer reward, Globacom’s Zonal Business Coordinator, Lagos, Mr. Adebola Omoboya, said at a press conference held at the company’s corporate head office, Mike Adenuga Towers, that the new offerings which were meant to give much more value to customers were Glo Free Data Day and Glo Welcome Back.

Glo Free Data underscores Globacom’s leadership in the data segment of the telecoms market as it rewards subscribers with free 200mb that can be used throughout a whole day when they meet the voice and/or data usage threshold within seven days preceding the Free Data Day. The offer is open to all Glo subscribers.

To enjoy the Free Data Day, subscribers will need to spend N250 or more on calls in the preceding 7 days to a free data day or spend at least N150 on voice calls. Also, they must use a minimum of 100MB of data in the 7 days before the free data day from any or a combination of methods such as Pay as you use, purchase of data plan and usage from existing data plan.

Omoboya explained that Glo would notify customers when they have qualified for the Free Data Day and that they do not need to dial any code to opt in or subscribe to any platform before enjoying the benefits. “When a customer qualifies for the offering, he would be able to enjoy free data usage throughout that day”, he stated.

He expressed confidence that the Glo Free Data offer would empower subscribers to do a lot more on the internet as they will be able to browse free of charge for a whole day: “We appreciate the essence of the internet in today’s world. We are through this product empowering our customers in an unprecedented way in their business, social and educational pursuits”.

The second offering, Glo Welcome Back, gives customers who have not used the Glo network in 30 days N6000 free credit when they recharge their lines. The credit can be used to browse, send SMS and make calls. To gain access to the free credit, subscribers are required to recharge their lines with any amount between N100 and N5,000.

According to Mr. Omoboya, subscribers can access the free credit based on the amount of recharge made subject to a maximum of N6,000. “For example, a recharge of N100 gives the subscriber N600 bonus airtime which is deducted from the FREE N6,000. The bonus N600 is made up of N500 for Voice and 50MB data worth N100. If the same subscriber makes a second recharge of N500, he gets a bonus credit of N3,000 made up of N2,500 Voice credit and N500 data bonus with 250MB data volume. This is deducted from the balance of N5400 left of the N6,000 FREE Airtime. The subscriber will now have N2,400 left in the FREE Airtime account which can be accessed when the next recharge is made,” he explained.

The subscriber will receive an SMS notification when the bonus airtime is credited. To confirm the balance, the subscriber can dial #122*34# “We are more committed than ever to provide subscribers with the best value-for-their money by making our products and services accessible to our existing and new subscribers”, he concluded.

