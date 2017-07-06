God was showing off when He created me –Tboss

BIG Brother Naija reality TV show star, TBoss, is no doubt an epitome of beauty.

The Edo State-born star left her fans drooling on her Instagram page, yesterday, as they starred at her newly released, yet captivating photos.

She gushed about herself as she shared the stunning photos, announcing that she is narcissistic and that she’s unapologetic about it. “Maybe, just maybe I do have a few narcissistic tendencies. But it is simply because when I look at myself in the mirror, I conclude over and over again that God was just showing off when he created me. The love I have for myself, nothing or nobody can make me feel otherwise.

“I wish you all feel this way,’ she wrote. Indeed, judging from the photos, it’s clear that Tboss is getting hotter per day and her popularity is steadily on the rise. The ex-BBN star is not slowing down in her quest to live her dream.

