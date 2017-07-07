Pages Navigation Menu

Gov. Kashim Shettima opens up on his relationship with Goodluck Jonathan

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima has opened up on his relationship with former President Goodluck Jonathan. Shettima said Jonathan never listened to him even when his state was in the hands of Boko Haram insurgents. The governor recalled when he traveled all the way from Maiduguri to Abuja to brief the President on happenings […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

