Gov. Ortom: I will seek God’s approval to contest in 2019

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue on Friday said that he would have to seek God’s approval before he could go for a second term in office in 2019. Ortom made this disclosure at an interactive session with journalists in Makurdi.

