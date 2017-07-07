Governor Obaseki donates N2m to victims of herdsmen attack

Edo state Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has donated N2m to the families of four victims, who were killed by suspected Fulani Herdsmen in the state.

Mr. Anthony Eboigbodin, the Head of Uhunmwode Local Government Council, disclosed this at the end of a Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) meeting presided over by the governor at Edo State Government House in Benin, on Friday.

Recalling that two of the victims were killed at Ewu community in Esan Central, one in Ekpoma area of Esan West and the last in Elele Community, near Auchi in Etsako West LGA of the state, Eboigbodin disclosed that the families of the four victims would get N500, 000 each.

The post Governor Obaseki donates N2m to victims of herdsmen attack appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

