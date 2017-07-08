Pages Navigation Menu

Governor Umahi fires CPS, appoints Emmanuel Uzor as replacement

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has appointed State Correspondent of Sun Newspapers, Emmanuel Uzor, as his new Chief Press Secretary. The appointment followed the sack of Emma Anya from the position. Anya was relieved of his job a few days ago for alleged lacklustre performance. Uzor’s appointment was on Friday announced by the Commissioner for […]

