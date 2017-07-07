Gridlock Returns To Abuja-Keffi Expressway

Motorists and commuters have expressed frustration over the persistent gridlock on the Abuja-Keffi road which has continued to cause pain to commuters who pass through the road on daily basis.

Some of them who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, on Friday expressed dismay over the persistent gridlock.

They described the road as “being in a state of complete mess’’.

Mr Afolayan Oladiran, a Civil Servant said that the bad road was as a result of negligence of the appropriate authorities to fix it before the rainy season.

Oladiran said that the authorities, both at the state and federal level had not paid any attention to the road because those in the helms of affairs were not plying it.

“It is an established fact that most of these government officials who should be concerned about the road are not concerned.

“Most of them live in Abuja, so whatever is happening to the masses in this area does not touch them.

“Most civil servants that work in the Abuja metropolis live on this axis, so they encounter heavy traffic in the morning and in the evening at the close of work.

“We will continue to appeal to Nasarawa State and the Federal Government to come to our aid as most of the man hour that should be used for productive work is wasted on the road,’’ Oladiran said.

Also, Mrs Chinenye Onuora, a trader, who lives in New-Nyanya, a suburb of Mararaba, decried the neglect of the road, adding that the government was not sensitive to the plight of commuters.

According to her, during the rainy season, citizens living in this area continue to suffer the neglect of this road in spite of the fact that the road is of economic importance.

“The Mararaba/Keffi expressway is a major highway that links the country’s capital with other states like Benue, Kaduna and Plateau among others.

“We are appealing to the government to intervene so that the people on this axis will have relief from the stress they are undergoing daily due to the gridlocks.

Accordingly, a driver, Mr Isah Yinusa, called on the Federal Government to come to the aid of the motorists to ease the stress of driving along the road.

Yinusa explained that the road had now become a nightmare for those coming to the FCT, as many road users spent hours before getting to their destinations.

However, Miss Caroline Attah, a trader, said that the deplorable state of the road had helped to improve her sales of Bambara Nut (Okpa).

“When the road is good, those of us who sell on the road do not have good sales but now that the gridlock is there, we are making good sales on daily basis.

“Though, I will not say that the gridlock should continue because of my business, the government can help us to do something about the road to ease our movement,’’ she said.