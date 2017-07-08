Guber poll: How my education policy will lift Anambra –Nwike, APC aspirant

A governorship hopeful on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Anambra State, Dr. Patrick Bufo Nwike has disclosed that his manifesto on education could move the state forward if given the mandate to govern the state in the November election.

The Dublin, Ireland based medical doctor made this known to the newsmen in Lagos where he said that an education policy tagged ‘Perpendicular Education’, or “education of head and hands” would equip the people, especially the youth to be useful to themselves by being self-employed and economically independent.

According to him: “We will emphasise vocational/technical studies which is the education of the heads and the hands or call it Perpendicular education. With availability of funds, we will borrow a leaf from the free education policy of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo in the old western region. His advisers thought free education was not possible. But Awo the legend proved them wrong by showing them that where there is a will, there will always be a way.

We will make education very compulsory and free up to the Junior Secondary School (JSS) as it obtains in many countries in Europe.

“Our slogan will be; New face, New voice, New ideas. We will do away with the old ideas that had failed to move the state forward and replace them with new ideas that will ensure growth, progress and massive development of the state. I admit that paucity of fund can hinder performance, but the government under my leadership will engage in Private Public Partnership (PPP) to make funds available.

“We will involve the communities in our day today activities. Their full involvement and participation in government would rekindle their trust in my leadership and thus have sense of belonging. This will surely enhance commitment, dedication and patriotism on the side of the people. We will not behave as an all-knowing government that would choose projects and execute them for the people without their inputs. People will identify their needs and the government will implement their need for them,” Nwike explained.

On his chance of clinching his party’s ticket, the medical doctor cum politician has this to say: “Without sounding immodest, I can tell you that my chances of being the party’s choice are very bright. I believe the leadership of our great party would look at the programs the aspirants would present to the people. It is about programs and not about personality. I am not rich in terms of liquid cash but I am rich in ideas.

“I am a civil servant and my source of income can be verified. It is the people that would assess us and ask questions about how some people came about their sudden wealth. People would ask them about their investments both at home and abroad and if they are using their money to create jobs at home. If our money they stash away is brought back, it is capable of bailing this country out of recession.

“We are in the race to market ourselves for the people to assess. But I can tell you without sense of contradiction that I am eminently qualified to govern Anambra State as I have all what it takes to do so”, he asserted.

He concluded by saying that, “if APC chooses the right candidate for the race, the coming election is as good as being won,” saying, “People are disenchanted with false claims of achievements in the state and they want concrete achievement and not noise without action.”

“It is our programs against theirs,” he asserted.

