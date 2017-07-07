Gunmen attack commercial bus, abduct 14 passengers – NAIJ.COM
Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have waylaid a commercial bus travelling from Warri in Delta state to Port-Harcourt, Rivers state and abducted 14 passengers on board at Rumoji near Port-Harcourt in Rivers state. READ ALSO: DSS planning to accuse …
