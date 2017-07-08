Sex scandal: APC youths vow to resist attempt to harass Senator Bukar Ibrahim – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Sex scandal: APC youths vow to resist attempt to harass Senator Bukar Ibrahim
Daily Post Nigeria
The All Progressives Congress (APC) Youths Renaissance Group has vowed to resist any attempt to further harass, blackmail, extort, and intimidate Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim over an alleged threesome sex scandal that involved him. The group made this …
Haba! Bukar Ibrahim: A saint and a threesome
