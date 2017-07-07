Pages Navigation Menu

Haha – Trump Ballsed Up Another Handshake – This Time In Poland [Video]

Oh Donald, everywhere you go nonsense seems to follow.

POTUS stopped off in Poland yesterday, holding a press conference where he played Obama for all the world’s problems and lashed out at fake news.

He also met with Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife, Agata Kornhauser-Duda, and we were treated to another in a long line of handshake gaffes.

You can see it irked Trump, too:

Look at that moment he realises Agata is going to Melania first – heartbreak:

I see a lot of pain behind those eyes.

In case you’ve forgotten about his prior gaffes you can find a list HERE.

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

