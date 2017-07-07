Pages Navigation Menu

Harrysong Blasts His Former Boss, Kcee, For Suing Him Over Human Rights Abuse

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Entertainment

The battle between Kcee and Harrysong, which many people assumed was over, has been reignited. Kcee has filed a lawsuit against Harrysong and their former manager Soso Soberekon, who announced his exit from 5 Star Music Label in June 2017.If you recall, back in February, it was revealed that Five Star Music arrested Harrysong along …

