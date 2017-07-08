“Harrysong Had No Visa And Never Travelled With His Money” – Kcee Reveals

The squabble between Five Star Music boss, Kcee and Harrysong still drags on as both parties have refused to sheath their swords. During the week Harrysong posted a new court order slammed on him by Kcee from a Lagos State High Court. Saturday Beats caught up with Kingsley Okonkwo (Kcee) as he spoke on his now sour …

The post “Harrysong Had No Visa And Never Travelled With His Money” – Kcee Reveals appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

