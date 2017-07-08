Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How 2017 corps members can apply for correction of names – NYSC

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has disclosed how 2017 Batch ‘A’ (Stream One) Corps members who have spelling mistakes on their names can effect necessary changes. NYSC, in a statement issued on Saturday by its spokesperson, Bose Aderibigbe, said: affected corps member “can still apply for correction on their dashboards on the NYSC portal. […]

How 2017 corps members can apply for correction of names – NYSC

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.