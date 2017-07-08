How 2017 corps members can apply for correction of names – NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has disclosed how 2017 Batch ‘A’ (Stream One) Corps members who have spelling mistakes on their names can effect necessary changes. NYSC, in a statement issued on Saturday by its spokesperson, Bose Aderibigbe, said: affected corps member “can still apply for correction on their dashboards on the NYSC portal. […]

How 2017 corps members can apply for correction of names – NYSC

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

