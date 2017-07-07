How I Will Actualize My Dream Of Becoming Nigeria’s President – Fayose Reveals

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, on Friday revealed how he will actualize his dream of becoming the President of Nigeria.

Fayose stated that he will only achieve that by aligning himself with God’s power, saying with God nothing is impossible.

Speaking in Benin while delivering the convocation lecture of the Benson Idahosa University (BIU), Fayose said the decision of his father to give out the family’s only Peugeot salon car drew the anger of his six wives and 27 children who felt bad about the decision.

‎”Archbishop Benson Idahosa came to Ibadan in 1980 for a crusade and my father attended and he was converted and after Idahosa had finished preaching he said they should donate something for God’s work and since my father was converted and deeply touched, he gave out the family’s only Peugeot car.

“He changed the car’s ownership and particulars and brought it to Idahosa that he was donating it to support evangelism. Though the entire family was against it because we thought it would affect the family’s movement, the seed of faith paid off in the end. Those who donated were prayed for by the Bishop.‎

“I was so pained that I blocked the gate and insisted that the 504 station wagon will not be taken out of the compound, my father called the police that I was preventing Ben Idahosa’s car from leaving our compound, my father had indeed changed the vehicle particulars so I had to succumb to the police.

“But today, God has prospere‎d the family.‎ It’s good to give to the Lord and when you do that you are sowing a seed that will germinate for the children and that is working for us now,” he said.

Fayose said what he wanted to bring out was the importance of giving to the Lord cheerfully. ‎He charged the management of the institution that the vision of the late Idahosa must not be allowed to die but upheld.

While fielding questions after delivering the lecture entitled ‎”Education and actualization” , Fayose said handlers of the sector must live their words and put those concerned on the driver’s seat.

‎”I withdrew my sons from Olashore International School in Osun State and put them in SUBEB Schools in Ado-Ekiti. My sons attended institutions in Nigeria. Many people in the country say something and do other things,” he added.

He also advised youths not to inherit the enemies of their political leaders they know nothing about.

He charged Nigerians to critically examine their leaders before voting them into office.