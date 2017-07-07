Pages Navigation Menu

How I will become Nigeria’s next president – Fayose

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has boasted that he would become Nigeria’s president in 2019 through divine intervention. The governor also said he supported the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s decision to zone power to the North in the next general elections. Fayose, who spoke while delivering the 13th convocation lecture of the Benson Idahosa University, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

