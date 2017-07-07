Australian all-female band All Our Exes Live In Texas help Kesha “get” back at Dr. Luke – NEWS.com.au
NEWS.com.au
Australian all-female band All Our Exes Live In Texas help Kesha “get” back at Dr. Luke
NEWS.com.au
HELL hath no fury like a woman scorned. Or five women for that matter. Kesha is back with an eff-you anthem, Praying, directed at her ex-producer Dr. Luke. And she's been assisted by Sydney all-female band All Our Exes Live In Texas. The infamous …
