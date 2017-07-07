How Pastor scammed Atiku’s wife of N918m – EFCC witness

Dickson Graymond, a retired detective of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday told an Ikeja High Court in Lagos State how a pastor, Nsikakabasi Akpan-Jacobs, allegedly scammed Titi Atiku Abubakar, the wife of former Vice- President Atiku Abubakar, of N918 million. The EFCC had charged Akpan-Jacobs; Abdulmalik Ibrahim, a lawyer; and Dana […]

How Pastor scammed Atiku’s wife of N918m – EFCC witness

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

