How we butchered 400-level UniOsun student, roasted his head for money ritual – Suspects [PHOTO]

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

Three ritual killers who allegedly abducted, killed and butchered a 400-level student of the Osun State University, Oluwafemi Shonibare, have been arrested by the police in the state. The three suspects, whose names were given as 19-year-old Sakariyau Abdulrofiu, who is an Islamic scholar popularly called Alfa, 24-year-old Ibrahim Ayuba, and 18-year-old Yusuf Aliu, were […]

