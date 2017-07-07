‘How we butchered UniOsun student, roasted head for rituals’ – Alfa confesses
Three ritual killers who allegedly abducted and murdered a 400-level student of the Osun State University, Oluwafemi Shonibare, have been arrested by the State Police Command. The three suspect, Sakariyau Abdulrofiu, 19, an Islamic scholar popularly called Alfa, Ibrahim Ayuba, 24, and 18-year-old Yusuf Aliu, were arrested after the decomposing We earlier reported that the …
The post ‘How we butchered UniOsun student, roasted head for rituals’ – Alfa confesses appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!