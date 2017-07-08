Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Human Trafficking: NAPTIP urges synergy between Europe, W/Africa

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Africa, World | 0 comments

Mrs Julie Okah-Donli, the Director-General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), has called for articulated and synergised structure for law enforcement cooperation among European and West African countries. The spokesman of the agency, Mr Josiah Emerole quoted Okah-Donli making the call at the ongoing ‘Khartoum Process’ thematic meeting on Friday in…

The post Human Trafficking: NAPTIP urges synergy between Europe, W/Africa appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.