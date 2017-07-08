Human Trafficking:NAPTIP DG, Task World Leaders on Concerted Efforts for Eradication

By Ruth Tene Natsa, Abuja

The Director–General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Julie Okah–Donli, has urged world leaders to make concerted efforts towards the eradication of trafficking in persons and irregular migration.

According to her, the daily casualties and other misfortunes associated with human trafficking and irregular migration especially through the Mediterranean Sea and the Sahara desert calls for better handling by world leaders.

This was revealed in a statement signed by Adekoye Vincent, for Head, Press and Public Relations Unit of the Agency.

The statement which revealed that the high powered International meeting is being attended by Heads of specialized crime fighting Agencies around the World stated that Okah-Donli made the call,while speaking in London yesterday, at the ongoing ‘Khartoum Process’ thematic meeting on tackling people smuggling and trafficking in human beings through enhancing border management.

According to her ‘’There is an urgent need for greater political and economic will by Governments in tackling people smuggling and trafficking in human beings and the implementation of the Post-Valletta Action Plan and the African Union Initiatives….I strongly recommend that Governments should further consolidate counter-trafficking efforts by strengthening institutional and legal frameworks to stem the tide of Human Trafficking.”,

She also called for a well articulated and synergized structure for Law Enforcement cooperation and exchange of information and intelligence between Europe and the West African sub-region as a way of tackling the problems.

In her words “a well-articulated and synergized structure for Law Enforcement cooperation and exchange of information and intelligence is desirable especially between Europe and the West Africa sub-region.

‘’I would also recommend that pragmatic interventions be streamlined across regions to ensure efficiency and effectiveness of anti-trafficking efforts for a cohesive and consistent approach to such interventions. This is to prevent duplication of efforts and to build positive momentum in our continued efforts to rid the world of this ogre called human trafficking’’.

While outlining some of the key policies put in place by the Government of Nigeria to tackle incidences of human trafficking and illegal migration, she reiterated the determination of the management of the Agency to ensure full implementation of all the thematic procedures geared towards the eradication of trafficking in persons.

She said that the Nigerian Government has shown commitment in implementing the principles of the Valletta Action Plan in its anti-trafficking response with such actions as Re-enactment of the Anti-Trafficking Act to close loopholes in the initial legislation, and to ensure more effective prosecution of Human Trafficking offences among others

‘’The NAPTIP model, which converges both frameworks, has served Nigeria and the global community so well, and it is my firm belief that similar arrangements in other countries across the world will greatly enhance the global response to this heinous crime’’, she added.

Okah-Donli however pointed out that the meeting was important in addressing the global challenges and opportunities in effectively tacking people smuggling and trafficking in line with the core priorities of the Khartoum Process and the Post-Valletta Action Plan.

The post Human Trafficking:NAPTIP DG, Task World Leaders on Concerted Efforts for Eradication appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng.

